LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) After years of planning, the Lafayette Transit System has announced the expansion of a fixed route bus service from Lafayette to Carencro.

The new Carencro route will officially launch Monday, May 1 and provide services within the City of Carencro as well as providing a connection point into the City of Lafayette.

The main roll out departure is at the Walmart on Sonnier Road.

“The new bus route in Carencro is exciting to our citizens. From young people who can ride to our library, park or school to adults taking the bus to shop or a doctor’s appointments, it will give our citizens a reliable option for getting around,” Mayor Charlotte Clavier said.

“This expansion not only connects Carencro residents to their own community, but also provides transportation to higher education institutions, medical care, employment opportunities, and entertainment in the city of Lafayette.”

Bus passes can be purchased at Carencro City Hall or the Lafayette Bus terminal.