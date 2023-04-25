LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have released the identity of a man killed in a major crash Tuesday.

Thomas Green, 75, of Lafayette, was killed in a major vehicle crash that occurred around 11:03 a.m. in the 3200 block of Moss Street, according to Lafayette Police.

Police said that Green was driving at a fast speed and lost control of his car, veering across five lanes of traffic. This resulted in Green being hit on the passenger side of his vehicle by another driver.

Green was killed from his injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently investigating this crash. The roadway is now open for motorists.