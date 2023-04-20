LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Four people have been sentenced for their participation in trafficking drugs in the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Shane Christopher Malveaux, 51, of Eunice, Dallas Prejean, 60, of Lafayette, Christopher Wayne Jones, II, 29, of Lake Charles, and Michael Javel Toefield, 52, of Baytown, Tx., were all sentenced on April 20, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Malveaux was sentenced to eight years and four months, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Malveaux was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others from Aug. 2019 to Jan. 2021.

Prejean was sentenced to nine years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Prejean was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others and was indicted in Oct. 2019.

Jones was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that following a short chase, police searched Jones’ backpack and found around 554 pills of a mixture of acetaminophen and fentanyl in addition to a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol.

Toefield was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Toefield was arrested on May 13, 2019, after a search of the vehicle yielded 500 grams of methamphetamine.