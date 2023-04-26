LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announces the lineup for the lunchtime concert series this Spring and Fall.

Bach Lunch will return to Downtown Lafayette on Friday to kick off Festival International. Food vendors will be available to purchase lunch at 11 a.m. with live music beginning at 12 p.m.

“Bach Lunch is a great way for the downtown workforce to enjoy their lunch break and is the perfect stop for Friday field trips in Acadiana,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit that produces the series. “We invite the community to join us for live music, good food, and fun for all ages.”

Begnaud notes, “This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Festival International to host Bach Lunch to help kick-off their Friday festivities that will lead into one of the most magical weekends of the year!”

2023 Bach Lunch Lineup