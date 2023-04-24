UPDATE, 2:05 p.m.: The suspect has been identified as Jessie Ray Collins, according to Jennings Police.

ORIGINAL, 1:09 p.m.: JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who is believed to be providing a false name.

JPD said that the suspect is allegedly responsible for an auto theft that occurred Sunday afternoon in Jennings.

JPD also said that the stolen vehicle was later recovered by Vermillion Parish deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (337) 821-5500.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.