VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ville Platte Police Department (VPPD) is investigating a homicide, according to authorities.

VPPD confirmed with News 10 that an investigation into a homicide is underway after a body was found on East Gen. Beauregard St. in Ville Platte.

Officers came to the scene after a woman called and mentioned her husband was unresponsive.

It is not mentioned what caused the death, and authorities have not released the victim’s name, but News 10 was told it is a black man in his late 40s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.