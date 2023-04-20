VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler has died after an apparent shooting in Ville Platte Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police Chief Al Perry Thomas confirmed the death with News 10.

He said that an initial investigation revealed that the toddler, a girl, was unintentionally shot inside a home in the 700 block of North Thompson Street.

“Sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 in the afternoon, we received a call to go to 724 North Thompson Street. Upon arrival, officers learned a three-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to mercy regional, due to the extent of her injury she was later transported to Baton Rouge.” Thomas said.

Despite the medical efforts, the toddler later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested Nathan Ben, 19, in connection with the shooting. Ben has been charged with Criminal Negligence and Negligent Homicide, and is being held on $175,000 bond, authorities said.

Chief Thomas told News 10 that the investigation into the shooting is still far from over.