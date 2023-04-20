EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an elected official for the City of Mamou, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

According to EPSO, Douglas Fontenot, 26, of Ville Platte, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

On Feb. 11, detectives responded to the intersection of LA 95 and Jake Lane in reference to a drive-by shooting. Once on the scene, it was discovered that multiple gunshots were fired and hit the victim’s vehicle multiple times and almost struck the victim, EPSO said.

EPSO said that during the investigation, it was discovered that the victim, who is an elected official for the City of Mamou, witnessed a fight near a bar on 6th street in Mamou that resulted in shots being fired.

EPSO also said that as the victim left the area, a relative of one of the people involved in the fight, identified as Fontenot, and an unidentified passenger followed the victim to the intersection of LA 95 and Jake Lane.

While at the intersection, shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle, according to EPSO.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact EPSO at (337) 363-2161.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.