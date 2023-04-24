CROWLEY, La (KLFY)– In Acadia Parish, the family of a Crowley man who was shot in his wheelchair says he’s hanging on for life.

“I mean he’s fighting for his life.'”

Roy Guidry, 53, who has been in a wheelchair for over 5 years, was at his twin brother’s home on April 11. Crowley police say multiple suspects came out of a wooded area across the street and shot at Guidry and three others. Guidry and a juvenile were both shot.

Almost two weeks after being shot, having his leg amputated, and undergoing multiple surgeries, Guidry is still fighting for his life. His twin brother Robbie Guidry says ,as of Saturday, his brother is responsive.

“I asked him if he could hear me and if you can hear me, blink your eyes. And he did blink his eyes.”

Robbie says he has hope his brother will survive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“He’s gone pull through; it’s just he’s got a long recovery to go through.”

Guidry says what happened to his brother was tragic and has severely affected his family.

“I’m just so hurt, and my family is so hurt. Roy didn’t deserve to be shot up like he was.”

Guidry’s wife, Marie Guidry says the gun violence in Crowley is too much and something needs to be done. She says whether it’s law enforcement or parents, someone needs to do their job when it comes to holding the youth responsible.

“Enough is enough. It needs to be stopped. You know it’s just too much continuing on and on and on so apparently someone not doing their job.””

Crowley police are still actively investigating the shooting. They tell us they are working with leads they’ve gathered.