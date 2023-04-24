BASILE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is asking for assistance with an investigation into a mobile home fire that was intentionally set in Basile.

SFM said that around 9 p.m. on March 24, authorities responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Dewey Loop in Basile. Authorities also said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but witnesses reported an explosion associated with it.

After an assessment of the scene and video evidence, it was determined that at least two people are allegedly responsible for intentionally setting the fire. Watch the video here.

The video shows two suspects on the front porch of the home with a small light source before a large flash. SFM said that the two individuals can then be seen running away.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Witnesses also reported seeing a small, dark-colored truck driving away from the scene, according to SFM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.