Tracking the Tropics: Elsa expected to become hurricane again before Florida landfall

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa is reaching hurricane strength and will likely become Hurricane Elsa again before its anticipated Tuesday evening landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The 2 p.m. ET advisory from the NHC shows Elsa has 70 mph maximum sustained winds, just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength. Elsa is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall later Tuesday along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

This is a developing story, please check back for a full update.

A hurricane watch was issued Tuesday morning for portions of West Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, coastal Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

“A hurricane force gust is not out of the question right along the coast but most of the wind should stay below hurricane force,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly.

At 11 a.m. ET, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The system was moving north-northwest at 10 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Elsa is expected to move northward Tuesday and move near a subtropical ridge and a low pressure system in the Gulf Tuesday night. It is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday morning before it moves northeastward across the southeastern United States, the hurricane center said.

“The biggest change is that the storm could be slightly stronger overnight as it passes along or just off our coast, specifically Pinellas,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It may have winds then of 70 mph. The major concerns have not changed — high tides running 3 to 5 feet above normal overnight, flooding rain, downed trees, and isolated tornadoes.”

The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across the Florida Keys and southwest and western portions of the Florida Pninsula through Wednesday, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. The rain could lead to significant flash and urban flooding and some river flooding, the hurricane center said. The rest of Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday night with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas
  • West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: