Tracking the Tropics: Elsa expected to become hurricane again before Florida landfall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa is reaching hurricane strength and will likely become Hurricane Elsa again before its anticipated Tuesday evening landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The 2 p.m. ET advisory from the NHC shows Elsa has 70 mph maximum sustained winds, just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength. Elsa is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall later Tuesday along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

This is a developing story, please check back for a full update.

A hurricane watch was issued Tuesday morning for portions of West Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, coastal Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

“A hurricane force gust is not out of the question right along the coast but most of the wind should stay below hurricane force,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly.

At 11 a.m. ET, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The system was moving north-northwest at 10 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Elsa is expected to move northward Tuesday and move near a subtropical ridge and a low pressure system in the Gulf Tuesday night. It is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday morning before it moves northeastward across the southeastern United States, the hurricane center said.

“The biggest change is that the storm could be slightly stronger overnight as it passes along or just off our coast, specifically Pinellas,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It may have winds then of 70 mph. The major concerns have not changed — high tides running 3 to 5 feet above normal overnight, flooding rain, downed trees, and isolated tornadoes.”

The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across the Florida Keys and southwest and western portions of the Florida Pninsula through Wednesday, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. The rain could lead to significant flash and urban flooding and some river flooding, the hurricane center said. The rest of Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday night with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: