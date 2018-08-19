Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iOS for the latest weather alerts, forecast, and radar on your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Egypt president ratifies law imposing internet controls
- Trump says he 'won't let' social media target conservatives
- Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit
- Louisiana unemployment rate rises for fourth straight month