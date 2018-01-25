Live Doppler 10 Forecast

Rain chances start to increase today and with the additional cloud cover across Acadiana temps should be slightly cooler for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible later today with highs only reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will still climb into the low 100s. A tropical depression is expected to form in the northeastern Gulf later today or tomorrow as it continues to push west towards Louisiana. A heavy rain threat for Saturday and Sunday is possible along with tropical storm conditions for the area. Forecast still remains uncertain but preparations should be made in advance of this system. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart





