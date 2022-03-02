LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A chilly morning with readings in the 40s. Temperatures warm up quickly through the afternoon as highs climb into the mid-70s later this afternoon. Warm temperatures continue through the rest of the week as highs could even get into the 80s by the weekend. Atmospheric moisture and rain chances could increase by the weekend and early next week as southwesterly flow develops aloft and a front works closer to the area.

