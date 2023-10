Fog is lighter in Acadiana this Tuesday morning but there will be a few areas where visibility falls below 1 mile, especially in coastal parishes. Hot, humid, and breezy weather is expected during the afternoon. Highs today return into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies as southerly winds gust around 20 mph.

The weather looks quiet today followed by a few showers in the area on Wednesday. Rain chances are 20% for tomorrow. Models are trying to bring in the next cold front early next week.