On-and-off showers are expected in Acadiana throughout your Wednesday as moisture streams in from the west and southwest. Much of the activity will be light to moderate in intensity. Severe weather is not expected, nor is there any flash flooding risk within our area. Rain chances should decrease late in the afternoon leading to drier conditions tonight along with clearing skies. The clouds and rain should keep temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the afternoon.

Stronger winds are possible in coastal areas as the afternoon turns a bit breezy. Models are suggesting winds gusting over 30 mph in a few areas neat the coast.