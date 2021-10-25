Severe Weather Threat in Acadiana on Wednesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in Acadiana on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 as a significant cold front moves through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center already has all of Acadiana outlined in their “Slight Risk” Outlook. A “Slight Risk” is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather. As we get closer to Wednesday, parts of Acadiana could get upgraded into the “Enhanced Risk” given the setup within the atmosphere. Damaging winds are the primary threat but isolated tornadoes and hail look possible on Wednesday within Acadiana.

Timing is hard to pinpoint but models are suggesting a strong to severe line of storms approaching Acadiana late in the morning on Wednesday and moving through our area during the early afternoon hours. Our Futuretrack model shows the line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 3:00 pm on Wednesday

