The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Ocean for tropical development over the next 5 days. As of this morning, both have a low chance for development at 20%. The next name on the list is Danielle.





Showers and storms in the western Atlantic Ocean will have our complete focus over the next week. This area of storminess is moving westward and will be moving into the Caribbean Sea in the coming days. As the disturbance moves into the Caribbean it will move through a region that is more favorable for tropical development. The GFS model continues to show a threat this disturbance develops into a well-organized tropical system mid to late next week over the Caribbean Islands.

The forecast uncertainty is very high at this time and is only worth mentioning. There is no way of knowing yet if this will form into a tropical system, and if it does, where it will be heading. Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Weather App to stay up to date on all your Acadiana weather needs.

Make sure to download the free KLFY Storm Team Weather App from the Apple or Google Play Store.