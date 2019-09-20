Isolated to Scattered Rain Today, Weekend Turns Quieter and Hot

Light showers are isolated this Friday morning as Acadiana starts the day warm and humid. We are still expecting scattered showers and storms for the afternoon today with a rain chance at 40%. Flash flooding is not a concern today nor will the activity too widespread. Scattered activity could linger through the evening hours. Otherwise, skies should remain mostly cloudy as we turn warmer with a high near 87°.





The weather will settle down this weekend. Isolated rain is possible on Saturday with only a few showers expected for Sunday. More sunshine and quieter conditions means hotter weather as highs near 90°.