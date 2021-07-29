Isolated Rain More Likely this Thursday Along with Another Heat Advisory

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Acadiana this Thursday which runs from Noon to 7:00 pm. The heat index could get as high as 109° during the hottest part of the day.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs will be back in the mid-90s, leading to a heat index during the afternoon ranging from 103° to 109°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

Compared to yesterday, rain chances should run a bit higher across Acadiana this afternoon. Plan on isolated showers and storms throughout the area as rain chance run ay 30% and could extend through much of the evening hours too.

Sunny

Abbeville

80°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

80°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Opelousas

79°F Fog Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

80°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

80°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

