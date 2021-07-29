Isolated Rain More Likely this Thursday Along with Another Heat Advisory

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Acadiana this Thursday which runs from Noon to 7:00 pm. The heat index could get as high as 109° during the hottest part of the day.





Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs will be back in the mid-90s, leading to a heat index during the afternoon ranging from 103° to 109°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

Compared to yesterday, rain chances should run a bit higher across Acadiana this afternoon. Plan on isolated showers and storms throughout the area as rain chance run ay 30% and could extend through much of the evening hours too.