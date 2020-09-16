Hurricane Teddy could become catastrophic Category 4 storm, National Hurricane Center says

An image of Hurricane Teddy is seen in a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Tropical Storm Teddy has now become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Teddy is likely to become a major hurricane later Wednesday and could reach Category 4 strength on Thursday.

As of now, the storm is on track to cause problems for Bermuda, which is forecast to be in the path of the powerful storm.

“The biggest change to note that guidance has almost unanimously shifted westward at long range, seemingly due to a stronger central Atlantic ridge, and the NHC forecast is also moved in that direction. Unfortunately, this change does increase the threat to Bermuda, which was just hit by Hurricane Paulette, but remember the average track error at 5 days is roughly 200 miles,” forecasters with the National Weather Service wrote in a Wednesday update.

Teddy is located about 820 miles (1,335 km) east of the Lesser Antilles. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (281 km).

Teddy poses no immediate threat to the United States, according to meteorologists.

Meanwhile, Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from the slow-moving storm’s drenching rains and flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased Wednesday afternoon to near 70 mph (110 kph) with additional weakening expected as Sally moves inland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

