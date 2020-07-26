WATCH: Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in South Texas

(CBS) — Hurricane Hanna officially made landfall Saturday just south of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Padre Island at 6 p.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Hanna has potential for damaging winds and severe flooding. Hanna made landfall 6 mph short of being labeled a Category 2 storm, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Hanna made a second landfall at 7:15 p.m. ET in Kennedy County, Texas, again with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration for 32 counties as the storm made its first landfall.

Hanna was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane while it still churned off the coast of Texas on Saturday, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center

Most of the commercial flights scheduled to fly into Corpus Christi International Airport on Saturday had been canceled due to the impending storm. Flights schedules to depart or arrive on Sunday were still on as of Saturday evening, although the city noted that could change depending on the severity of the storm.

The 2020 Atlantic season is likely to be one of the most active in recorded history because of abnormally warm water and other climate conditions. Hanna is already the eighth named system of the young 2020 season in the Atlantic so far, putting it ahead of a record pace set in 2005 by 10 days. 

Near-historic sea surface temperatures are providing jet fuel-like energy to tropical systems. Much of the main tropical development region – stretching from the Caribbean to Africa – is seeing record-high water temperatures, illustrated with the deep shades of red below: 

With Hanna, hurricane hunters found both hurricane force winds and a pressure that was dropping quickly on Saturday morning – a sign of an intensifying storm. Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for the South Texas coast. 

Hanna will make landfall near Corpus Christi, where storm surge was being seen Saturday morning on Whitecap Beach. Storm surge flooding is expected to max out at 3 to 5 feet.

Wind gusts over 90 mph are possible near the coast. That is strong enough to down trees and powerlines, with power outages expected.

Rainfall will be the biggest threat. Widespread 6 to 12 inches is likely, with some pockets seeing up to 18 inches. The heaviest band will hit from Corpus Christi to Brownsville and points west. Flash flooding will be widespread.

Elsewhere in east Texas, north of the storm, bands of tropical downpours will bring localized flooding and isolated, fast-moving tornadoes.

The storm will weaken overnight, but rain will linger through Sunday.

