Hurricane Dorian Strengthens, Expected to Become a Category 4 Before Florida Landfall on Labor Day

Posted:

UPDATE: 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29th, 2019

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves northwest into the open waters of the Atlantic, and it does look as though Dorian will make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere along the east coast of Florida.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian reaching Category 4 strength with winds near 130 mph. Approximate landfall will be on Labor Day morning across the mid-eastern coast of Florida.

The forecast beyond Monday is difficult as Dorian weakens. Most models continue a more northerly track up the peninsula, keeping Dorian out of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a small threat Dorian manages to cross Florida and reach the eastern Gulf. I think this scenario remains on the unlikely side and if it does verify the system would stay well east of Acadiana and the state of Louisiana with a secondary landfall for the panhandle area of Florida.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

