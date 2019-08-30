Hurricane Dorian Intensifies to Category 2, Expected to Reach Category 4 Strength Before a Slow Florida Landfall on Tuesday

UPDATE: 5 a.m. Friday, August 30th, 2019

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves northwest through the open waters of the Atlantic, and it does look as though Dorian will make landfall as a major hurricane along the east coast of Florida.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian reaching Category 4 strength with winds near 140 mph. Approximate landfall will be on Tuesday morning across the southeastern coast of Florida.





The forecast beyond Tuesday shows Dorian weakening and slowly moving north across the peninsula. This will cause severe flash flooding for much of the state. Most models continue a more northerly track up the peninsula, keeping Dorian out of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a small threat Dorian manages to cross Florida and reach the eastern Gulf. I think this scenario remains on the highly unlikely side and if it does verify the system would stay well east of Acadiana and the state of Louisiana with a secondary landfall for the panhandle area of Florida.