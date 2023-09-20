Acadiana is starting Wednesday slightly warmer and a bit more humid as temperatures have fallen into the upper 60s. Highs today will reach back into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The increased humidity could push the heat index into the upper 90s for much of the area.

Rain chances stay slim to none until Friday. Isolated showers and storms are looking more likely for the end of the workweek as a weak disturbance moves over our area. A few pop-up showers are possible each afternoon over the weekend.