Acadiana is starting off slightly warmer and more humid this Tuesday morning as temperatures are in the 60s to 70s. Highs today will return into the mid-90s but with more humidity. “Feels-Like” temps are expected to range from 100° to 108° during the afternoon.

Rain chances remain slim for your Tuesday. Unsettled and cloudier weather should return tomorrow and last through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon as rain chances increase to 40%. A few storms may produce heavy rains and gusty winds.