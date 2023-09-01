Acadiana is off to another comfortable start this morning with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Unfortunately, the humidity level will increase through the day making for a very hot and humid afternoon. Highs today will be back in the upper 90s but the additional humidity should bring heat index values over 105° under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers and storms look possible late this afternoon and evening with rain chances at 20%. Scattered rains are more likely over the Labor Day Weekend. Much of Acadiana is now under an “Exceptional Drought” which is considered the most intense drought conditions. Lafayette is running almost 15″ inches of rain below normal for the year.