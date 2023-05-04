Enjoy this cool and comfortable morning in Acadiana because it could be the last one we feel until the end of summer. Temperatures are dipping into the upper 50s to start your Thursday, followed by highs into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Unfortunately, a light southerly wind will increase humidity levels today leading to a more humid feeling in the air. Temperatures tonight will only fall into the upper 60s.

Dew points should continue to increase over the coming days, reaching summer-like levels for the weekend. A much muggier airmass will settle into Acadiana through the weekend into next week too.

We’re still not expecting a washout for the upcoming Crawfish Festival this weekend. Rain chances will be in the 40-50% range as scattered showers and storms are possible throughout each day. Otherwise, conditions will feel closer to summer-like with hotter and muggier air, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures during the evening hours should slowly fall through the 80s into the upper 70s.