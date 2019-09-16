Live Now
Humberto Strengthens into a Hurricane, No Threat to Gulf

Humberto strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane last night with winds now at 85 mph. Humberto will continue a slow track to the northeast, away from the east coast of the U.S. as it continues to gain strength. Humberto poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico but it could impact Bermuda later this week.

Besides Humberto, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 other areas in the Atlantic Basin. The closest one to home is located across the western Gulf of Mexico. We are not expecting this to become a tropical system as it slowly moves towards Texas. The additional tropical moisture will lead to scattered rain for Acadiana Monday and Tuesday.

Further into the eastern Atlantic is a tropical wave which has a high likelihood of 80% to become a tropical system in the next 5 days. As of this time, this disturbance does not look like a threat for the Gulf given the current models but we will be watching this area closely. The next name on the list is Imelda.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

