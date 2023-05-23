Mild and comfortable weather is back in Acadiana this Tuesday as temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 60s along with a few areas of light fog. The afternoon will feel hotter compared to yesterday as highs near 89° under partly cloudy skies. Fortunately, humidity levels remain low for this time of year making the heat more bearable. Also, rain chances remain slim for the rest of the workweek.

Models aren’t as consistent with a cold front arriving later this week. I’ve adjusted the Memorial Day Weekend forecast to include hot and humid conditions along with 20-30% rain chances.