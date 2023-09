Hotter weather is expected in Acadiana over the next few days as high temperatures return to the upper 90s each afternoon. The forecast high today is 96° with heat index values from 105° to 115° during the hottest part of the day.

Rain chances are looking slightly lower today. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the afternoon with rain coverage at 30% of the area. Scattered storms make a comeback tomorrow along with a low risk for severe weather.