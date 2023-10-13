Acadiana’s Friday is off to a mild start with temperatures in the lower 60s along with a few areas of light fog. Clouds should decrease through the morning hours leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. Hotter and more humid conditions are expected for the afternoon as highs near the mid to upper 80s.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area tonight with only a few showers associated with the frontal boundary. Cooler to chillier weather returns to Acadiana this weekend along with breezy conditions and sunshine. A solar eclipse is happening on Saturday. The maximum happens just after Noon tomorrow as much of Acadiana will see 80% of the sun blocked by the moon.