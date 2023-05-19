We’ll see another nice day across Acadiana with mostly sunny skies and humidity not overly high. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s during the afternoon.

A few storms will be possible tomorrow as a front works through the area. It’s rare to see fronts make it this far south this time of year, but when they do, we typically see robust storm activity along them, especially if instability is high. We’ll be watching for that possibility tomorrow afternoon and evening. Storm coverage overall will be 30-50%.

Behind this front, a dose of drier air works into the area for Sunday and morning. This drier air will give us morning starts in the mid-upper 60s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon.

We go back to a normal summer pattern by the end of next week.