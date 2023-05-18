Slightly cooler weather in Acadiana this Thursday morning and much more comfortable as humidity levels have come down since yesterday. A comfortably warm morning will be followed by a hot but not humid afternoon as highs near 90°. Overall, the weather should remain mostly quiet for our area today and tomorrow.

A stronger cold front is still expected to move through Acadiana late Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible as the frontal boundary moves through our area along with a low risk to see severe weather. Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under the “Marginal Risk” as a few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a weak tornado. Considerably cooler and drier air will arrive on Sunday.