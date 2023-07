Extremely hot and mostly quiet weather continues for Acadiana this Friday. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with a heat index well above 105°. Only a few pop-up showers and storms are expected during the afternoon.

Unfortunately, the weather is only getting hotter and muggier this weekend. Highs will be near 100° on Sunday as the heat index goes above 110°. Rain chances may increase slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but it won’t bring relief from the dangerous heat.