Hot weather is expected for today with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the mid-90s. A wave of energy will come in from the north, yielding the possibility of a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain coverage today is only expected to be near 30-40%, with the higher storm chances across Texas.

More widespread storms are likely for tomorrow as a more substantial piece of upper-level energy moves in. We’ll see 50-60% storm chances for your Monday with highs closer to 90 degrees and more cloud cover.

Upper-level troughing will remain overhead through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday—keeping healthy rain chances in the forecast each day.

By Friday, a front will finally push down to the south, bringing drier air into the area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies both Friday and Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. Morning starts will be in the upper 60s.

TROPICS

Tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Philippe developing yesterday, moving westward. Philippe is expected to move westward for the next few days with a turn to the north in the next five days.