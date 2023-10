Late spring-like weather is expected in Acadiana for your Wednesday. Fog is not an issue this morning as it’s patchy and light in a few spots. Hot, humid, and breezy conditions return for the afternoon as high temps near 90°. A few showers are possible later today as rain chances increase to 20%.

Trick-or-Treating Saturday evening in Acadiana will be warm, humid, and quiet. Tuesday evening looks much colder and breezy with the threat for isolated showers.