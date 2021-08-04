Hot but Less Humid and Quiet Weather Arrives in Acadiana

A weak cold front has moved through Acadiana and will lead to less humidity and quiet weather over the next few days.

Acadiana is still feeling warm and humid conditions this morning but humidity should decrease through the day. The afternoon will be hot and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s but it won’t feel muggy. Humidity levels look to stay below normal through Friday before ramping up quickly this weekend.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the next couple of nights in Acadiana. Thursday and Friday morning could see temperatures mostly in the upper 60s! Factor in the lower humidity and this will give us a very small taste of fall.

Cloudy

Abbeville

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

