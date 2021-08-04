Hot but Less Humid and Quiet Weather Arrives in Acadiana

A weak cold front has moved through Acadiana and will lead to less humidity and quiet weather over the next few days.

Acadiana is still feeling warm and humid conditions this morning but humidity should decrease through the day. The afternoon will be hot and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s but it won’t feel muggy. Humidity levels look to stay below normal through Friday before ramping up quickly this weekend.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the next couple of nights in Acadiana. Thursday and Friday morning could see temperatures mostly in the upper 60s! Factor in the lower humidity and this will give us a very small taste of fall.