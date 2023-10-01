As we start October today, we’re definitely going to feel more like August. Highs will reach the mid-90s for today under mostly sunny skies. We’ll continue to enjoy low humidity, however, as moisture remains down to our south.

We’ll favor the lower 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday–with morning starts in the upper 60s each morning. Moisture returns by mid-week, increasing clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. A passing shower or two could be possible on both days.

Models diverge, thereafter, with the GFS and European models showing different solutions for the end of the week and the weekend. The GFS shows a clean frontal passage Thursday night, giving us a storm chance, followed by much cooler weather Friday and Saturday. The European model shows the front slowly moving through, keeping rain around through Friday and delaying the temperature drop until Saturday and Sunday. The GFS shows the coolest temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday after a morning start in the mid-50s! I’ll currently go with a blend of the two models as we wait for some model agreement. Either way, it appears we’ll see some relief from the heat this weekend and into early next week.