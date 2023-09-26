A few coastal showers are possible this morning but Acadiana is starting quieter compared to Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms will return for the afternoon as rain chances increase to 50% after lunchtime. A few storms could contain heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning. Hot and muggy weather continues to prevail. Highs are back in the lower 90s with a heat index over 100° later today.

Rain chances start to decrease for the latter half of the workweek followed by humidity levels dropping over the weekend Unfortunately, no cooler weather is expected as high temperatures stay stuck in the lower 90s for the next one to two weeks.