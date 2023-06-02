Very hot and mostly quiet weather is in the forecast for Acadiana this Friday. Temperatures are in the lower 70s this morning but will return to the low to mid-90s for the afternoon. The high of 93° is what Acadiana sees for average temperatures during August and September. The humid air will push the heat index into the upper 90s too. Similar to yesterday, only a few pop-up showers/storms are possible during the afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to increase over the weekend. Scattered rain becomes more likely on Saturday afternoon followed by more activity on Sunday. The additional clouds, along with the showers and storms should temper the heat by a little.