Heat and humidity levels are running closer to normal in Acadiana for the next couple of days. A warm and humid Thursday morning will be followed by another hot and muggy afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to reach the lower 90s with a heat index closer to 105°.

Rain chances are looking higher compared to yesterday in Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms are expected for much of the afternoon before fading away this evening. The severe threat is slim but a few storms this time of year can produce torrential rains, frequent lightning, and strong winds. The scattered rain should help cool things down a bit late in the day.