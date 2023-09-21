The trend of warmer and more humid mornings continues this Thursday. Much of Acadiana is starting off with temperatures in the lower 70s. Highs today will be back into the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat Index values should hover around 100° for much of the afternoon as we turn muggier through the day.

A weak disturbance is in the forecast for late tomorrow afternoon, enhancing rain chances across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms look possible after 3:00 pm Friday and could last through much of the evening. The severe threat is slim but a few storms could produce torrential rains, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Only a few pop-up showers or storms are possible over the weekend as high temps stay in the low to mid-90s.