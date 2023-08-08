More Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are posted across Acadiana this Tuesday. Highs today are forecasted to go above 100° during the afternoon. In Lafayette, this would be the 10th straight day of 100° or hotter temperatures. The extreme humidity will push heat index values over 110° with some areas getting closer to 120°!

Rain chances are staying low too but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon period. Isolated activity will try and increase on Sunday into early next week.