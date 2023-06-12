Very hot, muggy, and mostly quiet weather is taking over Acadiana this workweek. Each day will see temperatures start in the upper 70s followed by afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index each day should reach over 100° during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks when working outside.

Rain chances are looking minimal for much of the week but isolated showers and storms are expected for your Monday afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather as a couple of storms have the threat to produce damaging winds and/or large hail.