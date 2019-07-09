High Confidence of Tropical Development Soon…

The models are starting to come together more and more with the potential tropical system that may develop over the next few days. The European model has been trending east over the last few runs and now has landfall as a weak hurricane down near Houma, which would keep the worst part of the system east of Acadiana. The GFS has a weaker system making landfall across the western parts of the state. We are still waiting on more tropical models to come into play once we have a developed system. A shift 50 to 60 miles either way could make a very big difference with impacts across Acadiana, so we will have a better idea about those later this week. If the system stays east of us, impacts will be minimal. I like the eastern trend with the European model as that would keep it east of Acadiana. Landfall will be sometime Saturday. Stay tuned for the rest of the week on the latest with this potential tropical system.