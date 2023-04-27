As expected, heavy showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this Thursday morning. A few warnings have been issued due to the threat of damaging winds but the severe risk should remain slim for the rest of the day. Drier and warmer weather is expected for the afternoon along with sunshine and a light breeze.

Tonight’s weather for Festival International will be warm and slightly humid. A few showers are possible but rain chances stay low at 20-30%. Friday looks very warm but quiet followed by scattered rains through much of Saturday. Sunday should see drier and cooler weather return to Acadiana.