Cold, breezy, and dry in Acadiana to start your Friday but rain chances will be ramping up quickly over the next several hours. Heavy showers and storms are likely late in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 100% and won’t end until after 5:00 pm. Otherwise, the weather stays cloudy, cool, and breezy as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overall the severe threat and flash flooding threat should remain slim this Friday. Damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado are possible within our coastal regions. Much of Acadiana could see 2-3″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts so localized flash flooding is possible as well.