LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Tuesday is starting very warm and humid across Acadiana with August-like temperatures in the mid-70s. A few spotty showers are possible this morning but rain chances will quickly ramp up over the next several hours leading to heavy showers and storms for the afternoon today. Otherwise, we’re looking at another warm and muggy day with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Starting after 10:00 am, scattered rain should begin to push into the southwestern edges of the state. Heavy storms are expected to spread more into Acadiana as we get closer to lunchtime and throughout the afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather as a couple of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and/or a weak tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has central and southern Acadiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather today, this is considered a level 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within an area.

On top of the threat for severe thunderstorms, Acadiana is under a risk for flash flooding as rainfall could be heavy at times today for an extended period of time. On average, much of Acadiana could see 1″ to 3″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts that could top over 5″ inches. Stay weather aware and never drive across flooded roads you may encounter.