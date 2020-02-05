Heavy rainfall expected Wednesday into Thursday

Rain chances increase even further tomorrow as heavy rains look possible along with a low threat for severe weather.

Here’s the current visibility, temperatures, wind speeds, dew points, heat index and 24 hour temperature change.

Hour by hour has temps climbing into the 70’s today with a 40% chance for rain.

Tonight, temps will fall into the mid 60’s with temps climbing tomorrow to 73° as rain will be even more widespread across the area.

Here’s the forecast for today, tonight, and the 7 day forecast.

The next two days will be spring-like with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers are possible on this breezy Tuesday, but the best chance of rain this week will be Wednesday.

Heavier rains and a low threat for severe weather are possible tomorrow.

Much colder air arrives Thursday.

Friday looks nice and sunny with highs in the mid 60’s.

Even warmer weather returns for the weekend and we may see a small rain chance on Saturday.

The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week.