Heavy rainfall expected Wednesday into Thursday

Weather

Rain chances increase even further tomorrow as heavy rains look possible along with a low threat for severe weather.

Here’s the current visibility, temperatures, wind speeds, dew points, heat index and 24 hour temperature change.

Hour by hour has temps climbing into the 70’s today with a 40% chance for rain.

Tonight, temps will fall into the mid 60’s with temps climbing tomorrow to 73° as rain will be even more widespread across the area.

Here’s the forecast for today, tonight, and the 7 day forecast.

The next two days will be spring-like with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers are possible on this breezy Tuesday, but the best chance of rain this week will be Wednesday.

Heavier rains and a low threat for severe weather are possible tomorrow.

Much colder air arrives Thursday.

Friday looks nice and sunny with highs in the mid 60’s.

Even warmer weather returns for the weekend and we may see a small rain chance on Saturday.

The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week.

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

